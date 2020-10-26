Round Lake murder case to come back to Vernon court

A North Okanagan woman accused of murdering 55-year-old Barry Jones this summer is set to return to court next month.

North Okanagan Rural RCMP was called to a home on Emery Louis Road, near Round Lake on Okanagan Indian Band land, on July 30, 2020, after Jones’ remains were found in the home.

Lynda Saundry, 59, was formally charged with first-degree murder.

Sundry and Jones were known to each other, police said in a statement Aug. 4.

The details of the incident that took place sometime on July 29 and 30 are limited but court documents show Saundry has also used the names Lynda Mackenzie and Lynda Volker.

Saundry’s case came before the courts briefly Oct. 26, and another appearance is slated for Nov. 23. A trial date has yet to be set.

READ MORE: First-degree murder charges for North Okanagan woman

READ MORE: Vernon woman faces drunk driving charges after crashing Mustang into house

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.