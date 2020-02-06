Route rains on Vernon transit’s parade

Bus customers to experience disruptions during Vernon Winter Carnival Parade on Saturday

Those relying on public transit will experience temporary disruptions on Saturday, Feb. 8. (Contributed)

While Vernonites grab their lawn chairs and set up camp alongside the parade route this Saturday, those who depend on public transit will experience a temporary disruption.

Vernon Regional Transit is advising its customers that the Downtown bus exchange will be closed between approximately 9:45-2 p.m. in order to accommodate the parade route and staging area.

Route information has been posted to the BC Transit website.

The last stop during the closure will be on 33rd Street at the Salvation Army, while the first pickup will be behind the Boston Pizza on 33rd Street.

Vernon Regional Transit apologizes for any inconvenience the interruption may cause and said it appreciates the public’s understanding and patience during the event.

Route rains on Vernon transit's parade

