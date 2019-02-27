Rowdy vacation rental torments neighbour

City council undecided on best way to regulate Airbnb-type property rentals

Discontent is in the air following a summer of vacation rentals in Maplewoods subdivision in Salmon Arm.

Resident Andrea Morgan, who lives on 24th Street NE in the development, wrote to city council to express her concerns stemming from a neighbouring house that ran a vacation rental during the summer of 2018.

“This is a very high-density development with small building lots and houses very close together…” she wrote. “There were multiple cars coming and going at all times constantly, averaging one day to one week stay. Some cars parked directly in front of the fire hydrant in front of our house. We endured loud parties at night with obscene language at times. Being in such close proximity, the smoke from various materials such as cigarettes, marijuana and cigars made it impossible to leave our door open or even sit on our patio. There appeared to be no regard for the privacy of our private residence adjacent or the fact that we might find the above situations intolerable.”

Read more: 2016 – Vacation rentals major discussion at UBCM conference

Morgan stated it is incomprehensible that a person can operate a vacation rental without a permit or the knowledge and agreement of the neighbours.

She asked council to investigate in the hopes that some form of bylaw be put in.

About 25 rentals in the Salmon Arm area are currently listed on Airbnb, ranging from $45/night to $226. At last look, two of those were in Maplewoods.

Read more: Nelson monitors, enforces short term rental rules

Kevin Pearson, the city’s director of development services, explains that several municipalities have chosen to regulate vacation rentals.

“Kelowna just adopted some new zoning related bylaws and regulations this week… Revelstoke has attempted to regulate VRs by way of zoning and so has Nelson. Some places are concerned about short-term rentals pushing out long-term rentals, and others are doing so for that reason in addition to pressure from the hotel industry. Other places choose not to interfere in the matter or that market place.”

Read more: Private vacation rentals on District of Sicamous’ radar

Pearson says from his recollection the letter from Morgan is the first written nuisance complaint the city has received. He notes setting up a regulatory regime in Salmon Arm would be a substantial project and is not currently on the priority list.

Coun. Kevin Flynn said he thinks the letter writer deserves a reply, to which council agreed. He noted that one piece of good news is that vacation rentals are going to participate in the hotel tax.

He said the RCMP could be called regarding noise complaints, while Mayor Alan Harrison added that Airbnb has a reporting system regarding renters.

“I think all of us think this isn’t right for this person to go through this, but we’re stretching to know what to do about it,” said Harrison.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Update: Michael Cohen calls Trump ‘racist, ‘conman’ in testimony
Next story
Wilson-Raybould says she was pushed, got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Just Posted

Drainage fix, double roundabout highlight Vernon capital projects

City of Vernon hosts two-hour public open house on projects that draws close to 80 people

Vernon dust advisory continued

Advisory was issued Tuesday due to high concentrations of coarse particulates caused by winter road conditions.

City of Vernon launches mobile vending survey

City wants public input as it updates its policy surrounding food trucks and other mobile vendors

Shuswap swaps seeds in Enderby

The 25th annual Seed Swap and Natural Living Fair takes place Saturday, March 9 at the Splatsin Centre in Enderby.

Sovereign Lake Nordic Club fundraiser seeks new groomer

A fundraising campaign has been launched for the volunteer-driven club

Cougar caught on camera near Vernon school

Samantha Becker has alerted the Conservation Office after cougar sighting outside her house

Poll: Should the City of Vernon be tough on trouble-makers?

Share your thoughts on the debate

Wilson-Raybould says she was pushed, got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Wilson-Raybould finally got the chance today to ‘speak her truth’ about the SNC-Lavalin affair

Update: Michael Cohen calls Trump ‘racist, ‘conman’ in testimony

President’s former lawyer says he doesn’t direct evidence Trump colluded with Russian government

No health, safety risk after acidic spill into Columbia River: Teck

The acid, which hasn’t been identified, was diverted to an on-site reservoir

Air Canada suspends service to India as tensions rise with Pakistan

The airline has implemented a ‘goodwill policy’ for affected customers

Woman gives birth on B.C. highway with help of teen daughter

Meldrum Creek woman delivers in the passenger seat

B.C. couple wins $25.9M lottery jackpot

George Munro and Rowena Inyallie meant to buy a chocolate bar and some cranberry juice but got millions instead

Salmon Arm Jewels win zone basketball championships

Final game against A.L. Fortune ends in 43-27 victory for Jewels

Most Read