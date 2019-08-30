Man charged in assault on Penticton homeless remains in custody

Penticton man one of four arrested earlier this year following attack on two homeless men

One of four people arrested earlier this year following an attack on two homeless men, in Penticton, is to remain in custody.

Kaleb Anthony James Royer, 41, along with Kevin Walter-Hughes, 50, Christina Chappell and Samantha Chappell, 20 were arrested.

The two victims were allegedly assaulted while in a tent near the marina on March 14. Their possessions were also reportedly taken.

Royer had initially been released from custody on March 20 but following a breach, was back in custody on April 8.

He pleaded guilty to new charges on July 11 and has been in custody since that time, awaiting trial.

READ ALSO: Four Penticton residents arrested for violent attack on homeless

READ ALSO: Homeless, hurt and harassed in Penticton

The preliminary inquiry into the March 14 incident is expected to begin Oct. 21 and a trial is not expected until 2020.

