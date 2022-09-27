Rules take aim at Vernon residents feeding wildlife

A bear climbs a post in the Stepping Stones area near Vernon to snack on some bird food. (File Photo)

Some rules are being put in place to help deter wildlife from feeding from Vernon properties.

That includes securing the new compostable bins so animals can’t access them.

The new regulations, adopted Sept. 26, prohibit a person from feeding or attempting to feed any wildlife or placing an attractant that could attract wildlife to a property.

This includes regulations that every owner or occupier of real property in the city shall ensure that:

• Any fruit or nuts from a tree, bush or shrub is maintained and stored in such a manner so as not to attract wildlife;

• Any bird feeder containing bird feed, suet or nectar is suspended on a cable or other device in such a manner that it is inaccessible to wildlife; and the area below any bird feeding devices or activity is kept free of accumulations of seeds and similar attractant;

• Any composting activity is carried out and any composting device or equipment is maintained in such a manner that it is inaccessible to wildlife;

• Barbecue equipment and tools that remain outside must be clean and free of residual food or grease;

• Any refrigerator, freezer, storage container or similar appliance, device or apparatus that contains attractants of any type, if placed or located outdoors, is located and equipped in such a manner that it is inaccessible to wildlife; and

• Any grease, antifreeze, paint or petroleum product is stored in such a manner that it is inaccessible to wildlife.

“These regulations are expected to reduce unintended negative consequences to wildlife, reduce damage to private property by animals and reduce the potential for human-wildlife conflict,” the city said.

Regulations would be investigated and applied on a complaint basis with education as the preferred method to gain compliance. Officers would proceed with progressive enforcement should an offence continue.

