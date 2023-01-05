Judge expected to pronounce decision later in January 2023 on whether Anthony Summers is guilty of charges in connection with the 2020 armed robbery of Setters Liquor Store in Salmon Arm. (File photo)

Judge expected to pronounce decision later in January 2023 on whether Anthony Summers is guilty of charges in connection with the 2020 armed robbery of Setters Liquor Store in Salmon Arm. (File photo)

Ruling on 2020 armed robbery of Salmon Arm liquor store still to come

Submissions over, judge to pronounce decision on whether Enderby man guilty later in January

An Enderby man facing six charges in connection with the armed robbery of a Salmon Arm liquor store won’t know until later this month whether he will be convicted.

Anthony Robert Summers, 31, is alleged to have robbed the store on New Year’s Day, 2020.

The charges against him include: robbery, disguising his face with intent to commit an offence, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and careless use or storage of a firearm.

On Jan. 3, 2023 in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm, submissions to the judge from both Crown and defence lawyers were completed. The next date set is Jan. 20 in Kamloops, when the judge’s decision is expected.

Summers had initially opted for trial by judge and jury but changed in December 2020 to trial by judge alone.

Although the trial began last year, it was adjourned in July 2021 and then resumed on Oct. 31, 2022. It was expected to conclude on Nov. 4, but took longer than anticipated.

