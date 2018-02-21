A Facebook image of Curtis Sagmoen.

Date set for Silver Creek man’s bail ruling

Curtis Sagmoen will learn on Feb. 28 if he will be released from custody

Come Wednesday, Feb. 28, the decision on whether Curtis Sagmoen will be released from custody will be delivered.

Provincial Court Judge Mark Takahashi presided over Sagmoen’s bail hearing in the Salmon Arm Law Courts on Monday, Feb. 19. At the end of the day following legal submissions, the court adjourned, with the judge expected to render his decision next week. A court-ordered ban prevents publication of any of the proceedings.

On Feb. 21, a date was set. Next Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. at the Vernon Law Courts, Judge Takahashi will rule on whether Sagmoen will remain behind bars or be released under court-imposed conditions while the charges make their way through the courts.

Related link: Sagmoen faces judge alone

Sagmoen faces nine counts stemming from three separate incidents involving female complainants which include assault, discharging a firearm while being reckless, having face masked, uttering threats, possession of a controlled substance, and mischief not in excess of $5,000.

He has been in custody since October 2017. He appeared in person at the Salmon Arm hearing; for other court dates he has appeared via video link.

Sagmoen, 37, lived in Silver Creek on a farm owned by his parents. The property was the subject of an extensive police search in October 2017, where the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux of Vernon were discovered. No charges have been laid in connection with her death and no suspects have been named by police.

