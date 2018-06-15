Run organizer needed for Vernon Terry Fox Run

This year, hundreds of thousands of people across Canada will lace up to participate in the annual Terry Fox Run scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 16.

Now in its 38th year, the event’s longevity is a testament to staying true to its roots: grassroots, volunteer-led, non-competitive, and family oriented.

“We are currently seeking a new Run Organizer to chair the Vernon Terry Fox Run. In existence since 1985, Vernon has hosted an annual Terry Fox Run and contributed over $183,000 to cancer research. The Terry Fox Foundation will work closely with the volunteer chair and provide support, training, and materials to ensure the success of this year’s Run,” Donna White, BC/Yukon Provincial Director for the Terry Fox Run, said.

Thirty-eight years have passed since that cold April morning when Terry Fox set out on his Marathon of Hope on the easternmost edge of our nation. In the ensuing years, millions of Canadians have followed in his footsteps to forge a uniquely Canadian event.

Our greatest strength is the extraordinary team of Terry Fox volunteers that span from coast to coast, a human chain linked by a common purpose — to make a positive difference in the fight against cancer. They also share many of the attributes Canadians hold most dear: they are dedicated and driven, helpful and humble and, above all, they are caring and compassionate.

If you are an enthusiastic and organized individual who possesses exceptional leadership skills, and passionate about making a difference in the world, contact us today and join the mission to change lives for the better every day.

For more information please contact Donna White, BC/Yukon Provincial Director at donna.white@terryfoxrun.org.

Previous story
In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Just Posted

UPDATED: Appeal filed in Vernon racetrack case

Okanagan Equestrian Society vs. City of Vernon

Former West Kelowna resident charged with child luring to face trial by judge alone

Jonathan Karl Bruenig will return to court June 25 to set a trial date.

Armstrong to discuss new sewer, water rates

Public meeting is slated for Saturday, June 23, 2 p.m. at Armstrong Fire Hall

Severe thunderstorms possible in Fraser Valley, Okanagan: forecasts

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for regions in B.C. ahead of weekend

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

Music school celebrates in old-fashioned style

PHOTOS: Vernon Music School Country Fair

Lumber grading champs rise to the top

Lavington, Prince George workers top 50th annual BC Lumber Grading Championship

In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference

Red Sox hold off Bombers

Vernon Mosquito baseball second-round playoff action

City Furniture named retailer of the year

Vernon among 22 stores in B.C. and Alberta since first store opened in Prince George in 1976

Newshounds filling the net

In North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Division 2

Canadians descend on pubs to watch World Cup

Across the country soccer fans descended gathered to watch the World Cup on Friday

Young girls shot while playing in Toronto park

Toronto playground shooting leaves community stunned, mayor vows action

Transport Canada says it wasn’t feces from the sky in B.C.

The department has been investigating reports of frozen lavatory waste falling from the sky

Most Read