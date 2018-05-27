Jesse Callender, 7, runs in support of a local family for the second annual North Okanagan Community Life Society 24 Hour Fun Run May 25. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Running in support of Vernon family

Second annual NOCLS 24 Hour Fun Run jogged through Vernon May 25

Vernon residents laced up in support of a local family Friday, May 26.

The second annual North Okanagan Community Life Society (NOCLS) 24 Hour Fun Run overtook the Curling Club Friday evening through Saturday afternoon for fundraising fun in support of a local family in need.

“The idea is just to come out, be active (and) have some fun,” said Crystal Leese with NOCLS. “This fundraiser is specifically helping a family with two young children who have some pretty high medical vulnerabilities.”

Proceeds from the event go towards helping the family purchase a lift so the children can utilize their pool. The family, Leese said, has independently raised $8,000 of the required $16,000 to purchase the lift.

Running in support of Vernon family

Most Read