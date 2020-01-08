Rural communities cut off from mail service

“From anywhere …to anyone” is the official motto of Canada Post.

But it doesn’t necessarily apply if you live in Tulameen or Coalmont B.C.

Residents of the two rural communities report they have not received mail in nearly two weeks.

Diane Sterne, who operates the Mozey-On-Inn in Coalmont with her husband Bob, said she was told by a Canada Post employee that trips to the super-boxes in the two villages have been halted because the driver who sorts and delivers that mail is off work.

“I complained to Canada Post last week and they gave me a ticket number,” she said. “The Princeton post office told me they were hoping someone would come out on Saturday and Sunday [January 4 and 5] to sort through the mail and deliver it. I checked my box this morning and nothing. I went later in the afternoon to check and saw a notice saying we won’t be getting mail this week either. This is unbelievable.”

Sterne said she is waiting to receive legals documents, papers from a funeral home, and supplies for her business.

A Canada Post media representative responded to The Spotlight’s request for an interview via email.

Hayley Magermans wrote she “can confirm that some residents in the areas of Tulameen and Coalmont may be experiencing delivery delays as a result of recent unexpected staffing challenges specific to this area.”

Affected residents can expect to receive their backlogged deliveries on January 14, she said.

“We are working hard to resolve this issue and resume normal delivery as soon as possible, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience, ​” the email said.

Another Coalmont resident told The Spotlight she spoke with a customer service representative Monday who informed her that going forward mail will only be delivered once a week on Saturdays until a replacement driver is found.

“They have no estimated time of returning to normal services. I asked why we weren’t notified [and] he said Canada Post is more reactive than proactive in situations like this,” she said.

Sterne has filed a complaint with Canada Post’s ombudsman.

According to Canada Post’s website the delivery standard for regular mail sent in Canada is two business days for local mail, three business days within the province and four days for national mail.

The site also states “these time frames are not guaranteed, as weather and mail volume can affect delivery.”

Combined Tulameen and Coalmont have approximately 350 permanent residents.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Conservatives urge Iran to grant access to Iran plane crash as Trudeau pledges support
Next story
Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

Just Posted

Driver of sedan toting snowmobile in Kamloops from Alberta

Social media, tips from public lead RCMP to positive ID; Alberta detachment to speak with motorist

Double-OT between North Okanagan Knights and Kelowna Chiefs ends in draw

Tuesday game at Rutland Arena ends in 2-2 tie

WATCH: Vernon Winter Carnival only one month away

More than 100 events planned for the whole family in the ’60s-themed festival

AIM Roads apologizes ‘deeply’ for missed roads in Vernon area

Snow clearing mishaps leave residents stuck and frustrated

Okanagan seniors often too intimidated to go to the gym

Local certified personal trainer on the benefits of staying strong as we age

UPDATE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Armstrong retirement community place to thrive

Transitioning can be difficult and wonderful at the same time: Heaton Place resident co-ordinator

Coastal GasLink posts 72-hour notice to clear way for northern B.C. pipeline

Company’s order is aimed at members of the Wet’suwet’en Nation and others

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

Rural communities cut off from mail service

“From anywhere …to anyone” is the official motto of Canada Post. But… Continue reading

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

HAWTHORNE: The missing piece of the weight loss puzzle?

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Conservatives urge Iran to grant access to Iran plane crash as Trudeau pledges support

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital

RCMP arrest Penticton man after fleeing in stolen vehicle

Daniel Quinn was arrested in Penticton on Jan. 2 after being spotted driving stolen vehicle.

Most Read