The Larch Hills Nordic Society is among the successful applicants for the Regional District of North Okanagan’s Rural Economic Development Grant program. (Black Press - file photo)

Rural grants a hit in North Okanagan

Regional district accepting second intake of applications for rural economic development grants

A successful program launch has led to the Regional District of North Okanagan conducting a second intake for applications for the new Rural Economic Development Grant program.

The program provides grants for projects and initiatives that generate economic growth in the rural areas of the North Okanagan.

“Within only a few months of launching this grant program, we were able to support a variety of organizations from different sectors,” said Rick Fairbairn, chairperson of the Electoral Area Advisory Committee. “We look forward to reviewing more applications to further support rural economic development.”

The successful applicants so far include the Lumby Historical Society, Larch Hills Nordic Society, North Okanagan Land to Table Network, and the Okanagan Film Commission.

All projects and initiatives that benefit rural economic development will be considered for grants; however, additional points will be awarded to applications that support:

  • Agriculture;
  • Forestry;
  • Tourism;
  • Technology/Manufacturing, and;
  • Creative Industry.

The application period is now open, so organizations and groups are encouraged to review the fund criteria and eligibility requirements and submit a grant application by Sept. 30, 2020.

