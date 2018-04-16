Rural Oliver evacuation alert expanded to 148 properties

Culvert and dam risk releasing water, debris across Hwy 97, several kilometres down Park Rill Creek

An aerial shot from up Secrest Hill Road of the creek that flooded Sportsmens Bowl Road near Highway 97, pouring into the area from Victoria Creek and Kearns Creek up the hill in Willowbrook. The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has expanded the evacuation alert on 16 homes in that area to include a total of 148 properties. Dustin Godfrey/Western News

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has expanded its initial evacuation alert just north of Oliver to include 148 properties.

The RDOS tweeted Tuesday evening that it would be expanding the evacuation alert with the assistance of the Oliver Fire Department to notify property owners.

The alert is due to “increased risk of debris flow” according to the tweet.

Advisory Evacuation Alert expanded to 148 properties north of Oliver due to increased risk of debris flow. Oliver Fire Department assisting in notifying residents. https://t.co/T6yTlywC6M pic.twitter.com/rUNO88suWr — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) April 17, 2018

The alert was initially put out for just 16 properties along Sportsmens Bowl Road, just north of Oliver, but now the area is under threat due to a dam and a culvert above Secrest Hill Road potentially releasing water and debris into the area.

That would include across Highway 97 and down Park Rill Creek for several kilometres.

Properties include homes north of Oliver on portions or all of Covert Pl, Highway 97, Horsetail Rd, Island Rd, Knight Rd, Pampas Grass Way, Park Rill Rd, River Rd, Secrest Hill Rd, Sitka Rd, Sportsmens Bowl Rd, Test Orchard Rd and Wheatgrass Rd.

Highway 97 has not been closed and no residents are being asked to leave their homes at this time but that could change, the RDOS said in a news release.

Check the DriveBC website for information on highway closures or detours within the RDOS.

A state of local emergency has been expanded for all of Electoral Area ‘C’ within the RDOS.

Another 16 properties remain on evacuation alert near Okanagan Falls, BC in Electoral Area ‘D’ due to flooding of Green Lake, the RDOS said.

The regional district added that affected residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to road closure or evacuation. However, residents may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

Upon notification of an evacuation alert, residents should be prepared for immediate evacuation by:

Locating all family members or co-workers and designate a meeting place outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated

Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g. insurance), cell phone charges and immediate care needs for dependents and, if choosen, keepsakes (photographs, etc.). Have these items readily available for quick departure

Preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children

Moving pets and livestock to a safe area

Arranging to transport household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order. Affected residents needing transportation assistance from the area can call the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre at 250-490-4225

Arranging accommodation for family members if possible. In the event of an evacuation, Reception Centres will be opened if required. Contact 250-490-4225 for information

Monitoring news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of reception centres

A full list of properties affected can be found on the regional district’s announcement.