In this Oct. 10, 2018 photo, Trump World Tower, right, rises above the United Nations headquarters, center, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Russia business man with ties to Trump accused of hacking

Felix Sater has been an off-and-on business adviser to Trump for several years

A Russia-born businessman with ties to President Donald Trump is denying allegations made in a lawsuit that he hacked into a former romantic partner’s electronics and accessed confidential information about her celebrity contacts and Hollywood projects.

The lawsuit filed Friday in New York accuses Felix Sater and his assistant of creating an electronic backdoor to remotely access computers at the home of his friend, Stella Bulochnikov Stolper.

READ MORE: B.C. gets $5.3 million to work against gangs and guns

She’s an ex-manager for Mariah Carey. Sater’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to a message.

Sater is due to testify before Congress next week about his work trying to get a Trump skyscraper built in Moscow.

Sater told The Associated Press on Monday that “there is absolutely no truth or substance” to the allegations in Stella Bulochnikov Stolper’s lawsuit. Stolper is a former manager for Mariah Carey.

Sater said the lawsuit “is a lame attempt by a former business partner and a former romantic interest to avoid paying her obligations” under a confidential settlement agreement reached to end their business relationship.

READ MORE: Trudeau dismisses China report anonymously accusing Kovrig, Spavor of espionage

Sater has been an off-and-on business adviser to Trump for several years. He is due to testify before Congress next week about his work trying to get a Trump skyscraper built in Moscow.

