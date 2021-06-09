Rust Valley Restorers star wants to be a role model for women in trades

Cassidy McEown to appear on live stream hosted by Okanagan College on June 16 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Few people have mastered their trade while being followed by a camera crew.

But, that’s exactly what Okanagan College alumna Cassidy McEown did while completing her Motor Vehicle Body Repairer Apprenticeship Program in Kelowna.

McEown has spent the last three years on History Channel’s Rust Valley Restorers (RVR) and became Red Seal Certified in August of 2020.

McEown said doing metalwork with a camera over your shoulder is definitely something you have to get used to. However, she likes working under pressure and said it motivates her to prove herself to those watching.

Now nearing 100,000 followers on Instagram, McEown wants to become a role model for women in trades.

“Being a woman in a male-dominated industry has its struggles but it makes you have thick skin and a good sense of humour,” said McEown. “I want women to know that we can excel in this industry.”

McEown will be appearing on an Okanagan College Trades Training Department live stream on June 16, from 6 to 7 p.m. on Zoom. Attendance is free and open to the public and McEown will be there to answer questions about her trade, her time at Okanagan College where she attends the Kelowna campus and her experience on RVR.

Okanagan College Trades instructor Danny Marques will also be on the live stream and said it will allow attendees to see what the potential is for young people coming into the collision and auto body trades.

“Cassidy represents the potential for youth coming into trades,” said Marques. “Especially young women and how they can succeed in trades.”

