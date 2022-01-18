Fire crews on scene on Dougall Road South. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News)

Fire crews on scene on Dougall Road South. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News)

Kelowna house fire quickly knocked down

Fire crews are responding to a blaze at a home on Dougall Road

A fire in the roof of a home on Dougall Road South was quickly extinguished Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the second alarm blaze about 3:15 p.m.

Flames and smoke could be seen rising from the roof as crews arrived, however, the blaze was quickly brought under control.

According to Platoon Captain Dennis Miller, there was a fire in the attic and the residents were doing renovations at the time of the blaze.

“Damage was limited to the kitchen and attic area. All occupants of the residence had exited the building before our arrival and there were no injuries,” said Miller.

However, the cause of the fire is not yet known and an investigator is headed to the scene, however, it is not suspicious.

This is the second blaze that Kelowna fire crews have responded to in the last 24 hours, after home under construction in Black Mountain caught fire on Monday afternoon.

