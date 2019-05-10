Carol Warren (left) celebrates with the Queen of a Rutland chapter of TOPS weight-loss support group. Photo: Carol Warren

Rutland weight-loss group celebrates members’ milestones.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is holding a chapter open house May 11

Local women are being celebrated for their sensible weight-loss.

At the Kelowna chapter of weight-loss support group Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), members are being recognized for sticking to the group’s slogan: Real People, Real Weight-loss.

“Local women were crowned chapter Queens for their weight-loss,” said Kelowna chapter’s Carol Warren, who was recognized for her loss of 42 pounds.

“Now, we want to concentrate on the growth of our local TOPS chapters.”

READ MORE: Kelowna mom drops pounds, changes life, wins prize

On May 11, the Rutland chapter will host a TOPS open house for a chance for local residents interested in the weight-loss programs to meet, chat and hear from local leaders and members.

“We’re sharing success stories,” said Warren.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna responds to DropBike

The open house starts at 10 a.m. at Lutheran Church at 250 Gibbs Road West in Rutland.

For more information, contact Warren at carolwaren3575@gmail.com.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pope vows to fight nun abuse, urges service not servitude
Next story
B.C. child care worker arrested in connection to sexual assault with a knife

Just Posted

UPDATE: Highway reopened following crash near Vernon

Several patients taken to hospital following Friday morning MVI

DND water to shut off

While the park washrooms will be closed May 13-15, the park will remain open for sports activities.

Foul play ruled out for Vernon man recovering from head injury, witnesses still sought

A Go Fund Me has been set up to aid Darrell Moulsdale with expenses related to his recovery.

Friends and students continue dance instructor’s legacy

“Psychic Development for the Closet Intuitive” on May 25 and “Dance for Ruth” on May 18

‘It was brutal’: Vernon woman shocked after truck driver runs over duck

Woman expresses her shock after watching a duck be run over by a truck in downtown Vernon

Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

VIDEO: Chilliwack school bus driver caught going wrong way at train stop

Witness says driver was trying to sneak bus through train crossing arms, with students on board

BC Hockey selects 60 players for U16 provincial camp in Shawnigan Lake

Players invited based on performance at U16 BC Cup held in Salmon Arm

Porcupine climbs up tree, surprises Okanagan hiker

‘Who knew porcupines were tree climbers?’

Vernon concert free for moms Sunday

Apollo Suns plays Record City for Mother’s Day

Volunteer, First Nations fire departments get $5M for training, gear

Money was part of the province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund

Column: Fine dining and our dirty little devices

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

Summerland construction activity shows increase in 2019

Total value of building permits so far this year at $19,047,800

Most Read