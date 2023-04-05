UPDATE: Highway 97 reopened following RV fire near Kelowna airport

Update 10:45 a.m.

Highway 97 has reopened following an RV fire.

The fire closed all lanes of the highway at Airport Road for a short period of time while crews battled the blaze.

Original 10 a.m.

An RV erupted in flames near Kelowna International Airport on the morning of April 5, closing Highway 97 in both directions at Airport Road.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 9:30a.m. Wednesday morning, responded to what was a ‘fully-involved’ fire. Black smoke could be seen heading northbound out of Kelowna.

Breaking – Highway 97 northbound beside @ylwkelowna is closed due to a vehicle fire @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/wqsDBEKN7x — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) April 5, 2023

The RV was said to be approximately 22 feet long. No one was thought to be in the vehicle at the time of the blaze, though one person was assessed in an ambulance.

