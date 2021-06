RV ‘blaze’ turns out to be steam coming from engine

Reports of an RV fire north of Vernon turned out to be a false alarm.

BX-Swan Lake and Armstrong firefighters were called to Highway 97 and L&A Road, just north of Swan Lake around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 3.

After some searching, crews finally found an RV, but it was just steaming from coolant, near Greenhow Road.

