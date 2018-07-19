UPDATED: ICBC fights back against claims that it’s ‘ripping off’ B.C. RV drivers

Canadian Taxpayers Federation is urging the provincial government to open up ICBC to competition

The province’s auto insurer is fighting back over accusations from a taxpayers’ group that it’s “ripping off” people who drive RVs.

Kris Sims, B.C. director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, said in a release on Thursday drivers in B.C. pay $1,000 more to insure a recreational vehicle than their Albertan peers.

Calling ICBC a “bloated government monopoly,” Sims provided a copy of insurance estimates for the same RV in both provinces, showing the cost in Alberta at $413, compared to the B.C. sum of $1,434.

But an ICBC official said it’s not a fair comparison because the corporation provided “better value” to customers than private insurers in Alberta.

“What’s frustrating is that they don’t provide context to their numbers,” said spokesperson Joanna Linsangan.

“The quote they provide for B.C. seems like for a person who chose to purchase a more comprehensive insurance package, whereas the Alberta one could very well be for someone who chose the bare minimum.”

READ MORE: Crashes reach ‘all-time high’ across B.C.: ICBC

READ MORE: ICBC in ‘financial dumpster fire’: minister

“Most B.C. drivers already pay the highest gasoline prices in North America and they can’t even escape to the wilderness in their motorhomes without getting ripped off by ICBC,” said Sims.

The federation is urging the province to change ICBC into a co-op and open it up to competition.

Linsangan said ICBC was created because many people in B.C. were driving without insurance.

“A public insurance model that ensures all drivers have the most basic level of insurance protects anyone who is in a crash,” she said. “In other places, you can see as many as one in five cars driving uninsured. Here in B.C., it’s one per cent.”

She pointed to the ever-growing number of crashes in B.C. – which in 2017 hit a peak of 350,000 annually – as raising insurance premiums for drivers.

“Whether you have a public insurance system or a co-op, the fact of the matter is, crashes are going up in B.C., and crash rates have a direct impact in what people pay for their insurance.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Central Okanagan air quality falls to moderate risk

Just Posted

Okanagan residents urged to FireSmart their homes

Regional District of North Okanagan available to help neighbourhoods and groups achieve FireSmart practices

Through your lens: Okanagan wildfires

Check out some of the captivating images and video from social media of the wildfires

Search underway for missing Lumby man

John Keeley is believed to have been kayaking in Mabel Lake near Lumby.

Vernon RCMP make three arrests related to local drug trade

Three males have been arrested for several offences of trafficking suspected heroin and fentanyl.

BX wildfire a ‘fire of note’

Blaze now one hectare, several other small fires burning in region

Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts breaks fundraising record for Vernon Gallery

More than $62,000 raised for Vernon Public Art Gallery through annual event

Coldstream resident launches activewear for curvy women

Curvy Fit Girl Fashions launched in 2017 and offers one-of-a-kind fitness clothing for sizes 8-24.

Central Okanagan air quality falls to moderate risk

Children, elderly, and people with medical conditions should take precautions

Vernon paddleboarder wins Canadian Downwind Championships

Lina Augaitis recently earned a spot on Team Canada.

Canadian government threatens to retaliate if Trump imposes auto tariffs

U.S president had suggested that auto imports pose a national security risk to the U.S.

Wildfire concerns cancel Penticton Bull-a-Rama

Fire, smoke and travel all factors in cancelling the event at Penticton Speedway

Athletes prepare for three-day triathlon

The Ultra520K Canada will be held Aug. 4 to 6 in the South Okanagan and Similkameen

Firefighters hold Pike Mountain blaze

No further growth expected

Keeping pets safe during Okanagan wildfires

Kelowna Riding Club, Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital and Desert Park Osoyoos pitch in

Most Read