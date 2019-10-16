City gardeners Hugh Bennett and Graham Lewis remove the hanging baskets downtown on Wednesday, Oct. 16 in preparation for winter. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Sad time for City of Salmon Arm gardeners as more than 300 hanging baskets come down

Municipal crews busy preparing for change of season as flowers die off

It was with mixed feelings that two City of Salmon Arm gardeners removed the hanging baskets from downtown streets Wednesday morning.

With a truck full of baskets containing dying foliage, Hugh Bennett and Graham Lewis said it’s a sad time for them – but one with an up side.

“It’s sad to see the plants die off,” Bennett remarked, adding that it does offer a bit of a break in terms of plant care.

This year 348 baskets were hung, with an increase expected for next year.

The Hudson Street Revitalization project earlier this year means there are more brackets available around the post office and Fourth Street NE for hanging baskets. Bennett said next year the number will be closer to 370.

