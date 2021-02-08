Safety barriers en route to Okanagan highways

Concrete dividers coming between Vernon and Armstrong, and in Summerland

The highway between Vernon and Armstrong was closed for a crash involving two trucks the morning of Thursday, Sept. 10. (Sarah Chrystal photo)

Barriers are being put in place to keep motorists travelling Okanagan highways safer.

Median barriers are being installed on a 5.9-kilometre section of Highway 97A between Armstrong and Vernon.

Concrete dividers will also be installed on a section of Highway 97 north of Summerland this spring.

The barriers will ensure an added layer of protection for travellers by preventing head-on collisions and other crossover incidents, especially at night and during bad weather conditions. Work is expected to start this spring when weather permits and be completed by late May.

Drivers can expect minor delays during this project, as the installation work will occur outside the peak traffic hours of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The ministry appreciates people’s patience during the work. Drivers are reminded to obey construction zone speed limits and the direction of traffic personnel. Updates on delays will be available online: DriveBC.ca.

