Safety board says flaw in rail found, but not fixed before 38 cars derailed in B.C.

Train was heading from Chetwynd to Prince George in May 2021 incident

A train derailment near Kitwanga, B.C., between Smithers and Terrace, is shown in this January 2020 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Transportation Safety Board of Canada

The Transportation Safety Board says a defect in a railway track was found nine days before 38 Canadian National Railway cars derailed in northern British Columbia but it wasn’t fixed.

A report released Monday says the problem on the CN main track was identified as needing an urgent fix in May 2021, but a followup track inspection didn’t find the bent spikes or a spreading of the rails on the curve where the cars left the tracks.

All of the cars remained upright and no dangerous goods spilled when the derailment happened June 3 last year.

The train was heading from Chetwynd to Prince George and both crew members were unhurt.

The report says spikes keeping the rails in line on a curve lifted away, causing the derailment.

The safety board report advises that when crews are conducting track inspections on curves, they must pay particular attention to both rails for signs of instability, so that repairs can be completed.

RELATED: Track failure led to train derailment in northern B.C.: safety board

CN RailTransportation Safety Board

Previous story
Alberta women identified as victim in Trans-Canada rockslide
Next story
Canada’s international development minister urges WHO to approve Medicago vaccine

Just Posted

Former Vernon Vipers goalie Andrew Hammond (right) is interviewed by Morning Star sports editor after helping win the Vipers win the B.C. Hockey League Fred Page Cup title in 2009. Hammond was traded by the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens Monday – Trade Deadline Day – to the New Jersey Devils. (Morning Star - file photo)
Habs deal former Vernon Vipers goalie on Trade Deadline Day

The Lumby Stars won the five-team U18 Female Division of the 24th annual Richmond Ravens Ice Classic hockey tournament Sunday, March 20. The Stars defeated the Yukon Wild 6-1 in the final. It was the only goal scored on the Stars in five games. (Facebook photo)
Lumby U18 females Stars of Richmond tourney

Lake Country Council is meeting over the Okanagan Regional Library's decision to move from the District Hall to some soon-to-be vacant portables. (David Venn - Calendar Staff)
Average Lake Country homeowner paying $111 more in taxes

After two years in dry dock due to COVID, the Okanagan Quality Life Society will again take out adults with disabilities, seniors in care residences and seniors facilities members for hour-long boat rides on Okanagan Lake starting June 1. (Morning Star - file photo)
Heaven Can Wait to sail again on Vernon arm of Okanagan Lake