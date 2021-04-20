Safety concerns close public Vernon boat launch

City seeking feedback on variety of locations for future improvements

The community boat launch located at 8835 Okanagan Landing Road has been closed due to safety concerns. (City of Vernon - Contributed)

A community boat launch on Okanagan Landing Road has been closed to the public due to safety concerns.

Concrete barriers have been installed across the foreshore by the City of Vernon to prevent people from launching and landing their boats at 8835 Okanagan Landing Road.

“The safety of our citizens and visitors is the city’s top priority,” parks manager Kendra Kryszak said.

“A number of issues have been identified at this site which pose safety risks due to deterioration. These include broken metal cables and concrete blocks, tripping hazards, structurally compromised concrete slab and erosion in the storm outfall. The City asks that water users respect the closure and access Okanagan Lake via other public access sites.”

The site will remain closed until improvements are made.

In the meantime, council is set to review six high-priority lake access sites next month, including this boat launch, to identify which sites should be improved next year and in the future.

Two other public boat launches are available for use: Paddlewheel Park (7813 Okanagan Landing Road) and 8130 Tronson Road.

“The city is currently working on design improvements for the 8130 Tronson Road boat launch,” transportation planner Ellen Croy said.

To better understand what changes are most helpful for the public, the department is conducting public engagement. Input can be provided on engagevernon.ca/site11.

