Safety improvements coming to Lumby intersection

Council voted to lower the speed limit and add a four-way stop at Miller St. and Norris Ave.

Lumby council voted in favour of reducing the speed limit to 30 km/h along Norris Avenue and installing a four-way stop intersection at Miller Street, at its regular meeting Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Google Maps)

A pair of safety measures will be added to a Lumby intersection, following a concerned resident’s letter to council.

At its Nov. 2 meeting, village council voted in favour of adding a four-way stop at the intersection of Miller Street and Norris Avenue, as well as cutting the speed limit to 30 km/h along Norris between Miller and Glencaird streets.

Area resident Gord Bickert brought the intersection to council’s attention in a letter back in August.

“It’s amazing to see how many people stomp on the gas pedal to go around the corner by my residence and accelerate down Norris Avenue,” Bickert said in a follow-up letter.

According to ICBC data, there have been 19 accidents at the intersection over the last five years, Lumby operations manager Roger Huston advised council on Sept. 14. Council directed staff to issue a survey to residents and businesses in the area to gauge their response to various options for improving the intersection’s safety.

Chief Administrative Officer Tom Kadla compiled the survey results in a report to council on Monday.

Eleven out of 12 respondents said they were concerned with the traffic volume and speed along Norris Avenue. Ten said they would support a speed zone reduction and eight were supportive of a four-way stop. Only six respondents backed a suggestion that speed bumps be installed in the area, with five against the idea and one somewhat in favour.

Kadla’s report also informed that the local RCMP supported lowering speed limit to 30km/h along Norris from Glencaird to Vernon streets, as well as the four-way stop.

The intersection currently has stop signs only on Miller Street, and Norris Avenue has the standard residential speed limit of 50 km/h.

A preliminary budget of $1,500 has been set to cover the purchase and installation of signs and to inform the public of the traffic changes. The cost is covered through the existing Traffic Signs operating budget.

