Safety improvements slated for Westside Road

Construction will soon begin on a narrow section of Westside Road in West Kelowna

Construction will soon begin on a narrow section of Westside Road in West Kelowna, from La Casa Resort to Muir Road.

Safety and traffic flow will be improved by widening the road and adding roadside barriers.

“People have been waiting a long time for improvements to Westside Road along Okanagan Lake. Widening the road and adding guardrails will make travel safer, more efficient, and more enjoyable for everyone,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, in a press release.

“This narrow stretch sees more than 1,000 vehicles every day, as well as numerous cyclists and pedestrians, who will benefit from a safer roadway once construction has been completed.”

The project will take place about 30 kilometres north of the Highway 97 intersection, on a part of Westside Road that features steep rock bluffs on one side, and 20-50 metre embankments down to Okanagan Lake on the other.

Work will include 1.3 kilometres of lane widening and straightening to improve sight lines and visibility, installation of guardrails to reduce the potential for vehicles leaving the highway, and a paved shoulder to create more room for cyclists and pedestrians.

The project will also include slope-stabilization works, and crossing improvements at the intersection of Westside Road and Barcelona Drive, that should be completed by mid-May 2018.

BD Hall Constructors Corp, from Surrey, was awarded the $5.7-million contract for the project. It is expected to be completed in December.

The ministry is committed to ensuring there is minimal impact to traffic, but construction and paving may require minor delays or short scheduled closures of Westside Road. Motorists are asked to obey traffic control personnel, watch for workers, and check for up-to-date traffic advisories at: DriveBC.ca

