Safety improvements slated for Westside Road

Construction will soon begin on a narrow section of Westside Road in West Kelowna

Construction will soon begin on a narrow section of Westside Road in West Kelowna, from La Casa Resort to Muir Road.

Safety and traffic flow will be improved by widening the road and adding roadside barriers.

“People have been waiting a long time for improvements to Westside Road along Okanagan Lake. Widening the road and adding guardrails will make travel safer, more efficient, and more enjoyable for everyone,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, in a press release.

“This narrow stretch sees more than 1,000 vehicles every day, as well as numerous cyclists and pedestrians, who will benefit from a safer roadway once construction has been completed.”

RELATED: PLANNING FOR WESTSIDE ROAD APPLAUDED

The project will take place about 30 kilometres north of the Highway 97 intersection, on a part of Westside Road that features steep rock bluffs on one side, and 20-50 metre embankments down to Okanagan Lake on the other.

Work will include 1.3 kilometres of lane widening and straightening to improve sight lines and visibility, installation of guardrails to reduce the potential for vehicles leaving the highway, and a paved shoulder to create more room for cyclists and pedestrians.

The project will also include slope-stabilization works, and crossing improvements at the intersection of Westside Road and Barcelona Drive, that should be completed by mid-May 2018.

BD Hall Constructors Corp, from Surrey, was awarded the $5.7-million contract for the project. It is expected to be completed in December.

The ministry is committed to ensuring there is minimal impact to traffic, but construction and paving may require minor delays or short scheduled closures of Westside Road. Motorists are asked to obey traffic control personnel, watch for workers, and check for up-to-date traffic advisories at: DriveBC.ca

Follow the work of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure online at: http://www.tranbc.ca

To report a typo, email:
edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Half of B.C. millennial women at risk of investment fraud: survey
Next story
Digging up history on Princeton businesses

Just Posted

How Okanagan seniors can outsmart scammers

Protecting your personal ID and banking information is critical

US National Guard band highlights Tattoo

Band from Camp Murray, Wash. among many to perform at fifth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo

Safety improvements slated for Westside Road

Construction will soon begin on a narrow section of Westside Road in West Kelowna

Snowmobiler dies near Lumby

Incident in backcountry claims the life of 30-year-old

Dust advisory issued

Course particulates in Vernon prompt air warning

Your March 6 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Café gives Seaton Secondary a taste of France

Café Français, a celebration of French Immersion, raises funds for student to go to Quebec

Film Society shares classic coming of age piece

The Vernon Film Society screens Lady Bird at the Vernon Towne Cinema March 12

Digging up history on Princeton businesses

Do you have pictures, information or memories?

Kamloops man arrested with loaded sawed-off shotgun

Police discovered a loaded sawed off shotgun in the backpack of a Kamloops man

Alberta’s Opposition leader threatens to limit flow of oil to B.C.

United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney threatens to limit flow of oil to B.C., and put toll on natural gas

Half of B.C. millennial women at risk of investment fraud: survey

Only 13 per cent of seniors are at risk, the securities commission found

Star Gazing: A non-magnetic Earth?

Ken Tapping is an astronomer with the NRC’s Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory, Penticton

Most Read