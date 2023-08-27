In August 2022, the Ministry of Transportation installed a new traffic light at Highway 97 and Skaha Hills Rd to improve safety. (Monique Tamminga Western News file photo)

In August 2022, the Ministry of Transportation installed a new traffic light at Highway 97 and Skaha Hills Rd to improve safety. (Monique Tamminga Western News file photo)

Safety upgrades coming to busy Hwy 97 intersection in Penticton

Work begins in fall at Hwy 97 and Skaha Hills Drive/Sandhill Road

A tender will be issued to work on improvements to the intersection of Highway 97 and Skaha Hills Drive/Sandhill Road in Penticton. The upgrades will make this challenging intersection safer and more efficient for pedestrians and vehicle traffic, said the provincial government.

“This project will improve safety for the pedestrians and drivers in the area,” said Dan Coulter, Minister of State for Infrastructure and Transit. “By working in partnership with the Penticton Indian Band throughout this process, we’re ensuring local needs are being addressed and supporting future growth in the area.”

The safety upgrades build on the temporary lights that were installed at this high-traffic intersection in August 2022.

The intersection is at the bottom of the hill of Highway 97 and intersects with two campgrounds, the Skaha Hills residential areas and a golf course. Drivers trying to make a left have a blind spot and with vehicles travelling down a hill, it makes it dangerous.

The upgraded intersection will include a new left-turn lane at Highway 97 and Skaha Hills Drive/Sandhill Road, along with new sidewalks and wider shoulders. A portion of Skaha Hills Road will be relocated to provide better sight lines for safety. Work on the project will also include improved drainage systems throughout.

“Wai, after years of negotiations, including two previous band councils, the Skaha Hills project is a key example of collaboration between the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and the snpink’tn (Penticton) Indian Band, with its objective to promote safe driving conditions at an increasingly busy Skaha intersection,” said yilmixwm Chief Greg Gabriel. “All involved have designed upgrades that will ensure road safety for band members, pedestrians and drivers alike. Our joint commitment to promoting highway safety has been greatly strengthened by this endeavour, lim limpt.”

The project is scheduled to begin in fall 2023 and is expected to be complete summer 2024.

READ MORE: Traffic lights installed at problematic Highway 97 intersection in Penticton

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

<

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PentictonTransportation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nearly 70 Vernon volunteers making life easier for wildfire evacuees
Next story
UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens, flames visible from Shuswap wildfire

Just Posted

Vernon Fire Rescue Services deputy chief of emergency management Mike Walroth talks to a volunteer at Vernon’s ESS reception centre Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Nearly 70 Vernon volunteers making life easier for wildfire evacuees

The third annual Know Your Farmer, Explore the BX farm tour is set to take place Sept. 16 nd 17, 2023, with eight local BX farms and the BX ranchlands to visit. (Indigo Valley Farm photo)
Get to know your North Okanagan farmers with BX farm tour

The Vernon Vipers will pay tribute to late former team owner Duncan Wray at its B.C. Hockey League home opener Saturday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m. at Kal Tire Place vs the Cranbrook Bucks. (vernonvipers.com)
Team pays tribute to former Vernon Vipers owner

The Subaru Ironman 70.3 Victoria is taking place on May 29 in Greater Victoria with much of the cycling course on the Saanich Peninsula. (Black Press Media file photo)
QUIZ: Preparing for an Ironman