Protestors gather on the steps of Vernon Law Courts Thursday morning to promote awareness for missing women in the North Okanagan, including Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Nicole Bell and Traci Generaux, whose remains were found on a Silver Creek property in October. While the protestors rallied outside, Curtis Sagmoen appeared inside Provincial Courtroom 201, slated for an arraignment hearing Jan. 11, and a bail hearing Jan. 26. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Sagmoen arraignment held over until January

Judge frustrated with additional delay requests

An extension has been reluctantly granted for the arraignment of Curtis Wayne Sagmoen to be held over until January.

Sagmoen has been ordered to plea to a series of charges against him in connection with an incident in Falkland on Aug. 27 at Vernon Provincial Court on Jan. 11 and for a bail application on Jan 26.

In both instances, Judge D. Mayland McKimm granted a request by Sagmoen’s lawyer, Lisa Helps, to appear in court via video but voiced his frustration with the delay.

“We can’t keep this going on and on,” said McKimm in response to the request for a further delay in what was Sagmoen’s fourth court appearance.

“There is no reason why this can’t move to arraignment for Mr. Sagmoen to make a plea and election for trial.”

Sagmoen, born in 1980, is charged with disguising his face with the intent to commit an offence; intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless; uttering threats; careless use or storage of a firearm; possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose; and possession of a controlled substance.

He has been remanded in custody since his arrest.

Sagmoen has also been associated with a Silver Creek farm in the Shuswap area that police descended on to search the property in October. No charges related to that search have yet been filed.

As with Sagmoen’s previous court appearances, there were protesters on the front steps of the Vernon courthouse raising attention to the issue of violence against women.

Meagan Louis, a member of the Charlotte Carrier Nation, was joined by several others to sing indigenous songs accompanied by drumming to give a voice to the families of victims of violence.

“The remains of Traci Genereaux were found on the (Silver Creek) farm and we want to know what happened as do the families. We all want closure,” Louis said, making reference also to three other women who have gone missing over the past year — Ashley Simpson, Caitlin Potts and Nicole Bell. Deanna Wertz has also been missing.

“We want justice for Traci and the other victims and we also want to make it clear that violence against women is not okay, that it shouldn’t be happening. We want to encourage all men to look within themselves and stand with us.”

 

Curtis Sagmoen seen while helping neighbours deal with floods in Salmon Arm. Photo credit: Black Press

Most Read