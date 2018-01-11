Sagmoen faces judge alone

No pleas have been entered by Curtis Sagmoen.

Sagmoen appeared by video in Vernon Court Thursday morning and elected to have his matters heard before a Supreme Court Judge alone. He has requested a two-day preliminary inquiry.

Sagmoen is facing a number of charges against him in connection with an incident in Falkland on Aug. 27. His bail application is slated for Jan. 26, where he will appear by video and to fix a date for the preliminary inquiry.

It is anticipated six witnesses will be called over the two-day inquiry.

Sagmoen, born in 1980, is charged with disguising his face with the intent to commit an offence; intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless; uttering threats; careless use or storage of a firearm; possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose; and possession of a controlled substance.

He has been remanded in custody since his arrest.

Sagmoen has also been associated with a Silver Creek farm in the Shuswap area that police descended on to search the property in October. No charges related to that search have yet been filed.

The remains of Traci Genereaux were discovered at the farm.

Despite recent appearances, Sagmoen’s case Thursday failed to attract any protesters outside the Vernon Courthouse. One Vernon woman did show up for the five-minute court appearance, saying she was there to support ending violence against women and murdered and missing indigenous women.

