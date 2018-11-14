Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is escorted into a British Columbia Sheriff Service vehicle as rallier shout “No more stolen sisters” marking the end of the first day of his preliminary inquiry in Vernon Law Courts Monday, Oct. 22. The inquiry is scheduled to wrap up Tuesday, Oct. 23. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

BREAKING: Sagmoen denied bail

Bail for Curtis Wayne Sagmoen was denied, to uproarious applause by rally supporters.

10:02 a.m.

Bail for Curtis Wayne Sagmoen was denied, to uproarious applause by rally supporters.

Judge Jeremy Guild’s reasons for denying the application, which are under a publication ban, will be given at another hearing which has not yet been set.

More to come…

____________

ORIGINAL POST

Almost two weeks after hearing submissions from the Crown prosecutor and defence lawyer, a provincial court judge will decide whether or not bail will be granted for Curtis Wayne Sagmoen.

Judge Jeremy Guild will deliver his decision in Vernon Law Courts today, Nov. 14, at 9:30 a.m. The hearing is estimated to last about one hour.

Related: Sagmoen awaits bail decision

However, should bail be granted on this matter, Sagmoen will remain in custody in relation to charges stemming from an incident in Maple Ridge which is currently before the Port Coquitlam courts. A five-day trial for that charge begins Feb. 4.

Sagmoen’s bail hearing fell on the heels of a preliminary inquiry Oct. 23 in which Judge Guild committed him to stand trial on five counts, including disguising his face with intent to commit an offence; intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless; careless use or storage of a firearm, uttering threats and possession of a controlled substance.

Related: Sagmoen in court for preliminary inquiry

Related: Who is Curtis Sagmoen?

At a previous bail hearing in February 2018, Sagmoen’s charges were split into three separate files by Judge Mark Takahashi. Sagmoen will appear Dec. 10 for a preliminary inquiry into the second matter with charges of assault and assault causing bodily harm, and for trial on a mischief charge Dec. 13. Judge Takahashi granted bail for those two files but denied bail on the matter for which Sagmoen is before the courts this week.

None of these charges have been proven in court.

As with Sagmoen’s previous appearances in Vernon Law Courts, a rally for missing and murdered women will take the Vernon Law Courts steps.

Rally organizer Jody Leon said they rally in support of missing local women, which includes Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Nicole Bell and 18-year-old Vernon woman Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found on the Silver Creek farm owned by Sagmoen’s parents.

No charges have been laid connected to her death and no suspects have been named by police.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
128 people died of illicit drug overdoses in B.C. in September

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers deal for hometown product

Matt Kowalski joins Vernon from West Kelowna Warriors in BCHL deal for D Austin Chorney

Coldstream Creek sediment removal moves ahead

Recommendation to proceed with detailed design and permitting of restored creek bank supported

BREAKING: Sagmoen denied bail

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will be in Vernon Law Courts at 9:30 a.m.

Real estate sales forecast slow across Okanagan

More housing sellers than buyers predicts CMHC analysis

Vernon residents likely facing tax hike

Vernon council begins 2019 budget deliberations

Your morning news in 90: Nov. 14, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Thow a snowball to help kids at BC Children’s Hospital

Effort will raise money for sick kids over the holidays

128 people died of illicit drug overdoses in B.C. in September

The province is on track to record the same or more overdose deaths this year as last

Canada Post strike having ‘critical’ impact on retailers, eBay tells PM

Canada Post says it is now facing an unprecedented backlog of shipments, largely as a result of strikes

NASA wants Canadian boots on the moon as first step in deep space exploration

The U.S. is seeking broad international support for the next-generation space station to send into orbit a in 2021

B.C. Lions GM Ed Hervey has plan for busy off-season

The Lions’ season ended Sunday with a crushing 48-8 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East Division semifinal

Vernon gym’s reverse advent calendar supports Salvation Army

9Round Vernon is hosting a reverse advent calendar until Dec. 5

Vancouver Island man survived for ‘days’ trapped in smashed truck

Duncan Moffat, 23, found by hunter by the side of the road near Sayward

Fundraising firefighters complete quest for B.C. Paralympian

The four Penticton residents raising money for Victoria Paralympian complete journey

Most Read