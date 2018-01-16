A rainbow crosswalk will be installed in Salmon Arm near Blackburn Park. -File photo.

Salmon Arm council approves rainbow crosswalk

Location near Blackburn Park chosen

Salmon Arm city council gave the proposed rainbow crosswalk the green light at their January 15 meeting.

The crosswalk will be located on Fifth Street SW near the Blackburn Park skate park.

Coun. Ken Jamieson spoke in favour of locating the crosswalk near Blackburn Park because there are already crosswalks in place so there will be no change in traffic pattern and because of its proximity to the stop sign at the end of the block.

Coun. Chad Eliason suggested painting all four crosswalks on the Fifth Street SW and Fifth Avenue SW section rainbow coloured.

“Sometimes public art has to be introduced gradually,” said Councillor Louise Wallace Richmond.

Coun. Kevin Flynn raised a safety concern with the possibility of putting rainbow crosswalks on Fifth Avenue SW, where there are no stop signs. He referred to an earlier staff report which said some motorists may not immediately recognize the rainbow crosswalks are crosswalks.

Council unanimously approved the crosswalk located near the skate park and left it up to city staff’s discretion what paint or other finish would be used within a budget of $2,000.

In a report given to mayor and council before the meeting, city staff note rainbow crosswalks are made up of eight colours, each with a symbolic representation.

These include: pink for sexuality, red for respect for all life, orange for healing journeys within all walks of life, yellow representing sunshine and air quality, green for the importance of environment and nature, turquoise for the arts, blue for peace and harmony and violet for spirituality.

“Rainbow crosswalks have become a simple, economical, physical way for Canadian cities to express support for diverse, inclusive communities,” said Dustyn Baulkham, president of the Okanagan Pride Society to Black Press in regards to crosswalks already in place in Vernon and Kelowna.

While the rainbow has become an international symbol associated with the LGBTQ movement, Baulkham says the symbolism extends beyond sexuality.

“This is about diversity and inclusiveness and the crosswalks are a reflection of the communities in which we all live today,” added Baulkham.

Previous story
Wray service set for Saturday
Next story
Kamloops Mounties investigate reported home invasion in Dallas home

Just Posted

Investigators seek public help to identify fraudster in Vernon

North Okanagan RCMPsay the unknown male is suspected of using stolen credits cards

Wray service set for Saturday

A celebration of life for Vipers owner Duncan Wray will be held Saturday, 3 p.m., at Kal Tire Place.

Okanagan nurse assists Rohingya refugees

Crystal Grymaloski volunteers with Samaritan’s Purse disaster response mission in Bangladesh

Dine Around Thompson Okanagan set to kick off

Popular event kicks off in Kelowna with a sold out launch party

Freezing rain warning in effect for B.C. Southern Interior

Environment Canada issued the freezing rain warning for most of the Southern Interior Tuesday morning

VIDEO: Orcas put on a show near Hornby Island

Louis Jobodin shares photos and video of his experience

Kamloops Mounties investigate reported home invasion in Dallas home

Kamloops Mounties were called to the home just after midnight after reports of people yelling and kicking in a door

Poetry collection preserves Indigenous knowledge

B.C. author collaborates with Shuswap students, First Nations elders

Sunwing vacation passengers left at Abbotsford airport

YXX staffers receive praise for help to passengers; airline criticized

Salmon Arm council approves rainbow crosswalk

Location near Blackburn Park chosen

B.C. volunteers plan to step up in Haiti despite Trump’s alleged remarks

Support for Haitian orphans continues

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag for Canada at 2018 Olympics

The pair earned a gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games

Diplomacy on agenda at North Korea summit in Vancouver

Foreign ministers from 20 countries are meeting Tuesday to discuss security and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Kids chained in Calif. house of horrors; parents arrested

Authorities say an emaciated teenager led deputies to home where her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions

Most Read