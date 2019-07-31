Salmon Arm court hears of Enderby child pornography charges

Offences alleged to have taken place on March 31 of this year

Charges of child pornography in Enderby were heard in Salmon Arm Provincial Court Tuesday.

Ryan Adrien Pelletier, born in 1982, faces a charge of possession of child pornography as well as distributing child pornography.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on March 31 of this year in Enderby. Pelletier is not in custody.

On July 30 the Salmon Arm court agreed to adjourn the case to Aug. 13 to allow the accused time to consult with their lawyer.

