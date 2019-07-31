Salmon Arm court hears of Enderby child pornography charges

Offences alleged to have taken place on March 31 of this year

Charges of child pornography in Enderby were heard in Salmon Arm Provincial Court Tuesday. 

Ryan Adrien Pelletier, born in 1982, faces a charge of possession of child pornography as well as distributing child pornography.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on March 31 of this year in Enderby. Pelletier is not in custody.

On July 30 the Salmon Arm court agreed to adjourn the case to Aug. 13 to allow the accused time to consult with their lawyer.

Read more: Judge orders movement after delays in church shooting case

Read more: Trail closed following death of Alberta man near Sicamous Creek Falls

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Okanagan business celebrates 30 years of service
Next story
Province activates speed cameras at five B.C. intersections

Just Posted

IPE Parade deadline drawing near

The Interior Provincial Exhibition & Stampede is fast approaching, and this year’s… Continue reading

Salmon Arm court hears of Enderby child pornography charges

Offences alleged to have taken place on March 31 of this year

No injuries in Wednesday morning truck fire

The incident occurred near Bailey Road at approximately 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning

Vernon gallery gets a splash of colour

Two Canadian artists are taking their explorations of colour to another level

HomeSense opening Vernon doors soon

One of Canada’s largest off-price furniture stores is weeks away from opening its doors in Vernon

VIDEO: Investigators focus hunt for suspected B.C. killers back to Gillam, Man.

Reported sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky has been deemed unsubstantiated by police

Roses are red, violets are blue, this Okanagan vineyard has something for you

House of Rose winery creates a vibrant atmosphere for music, outdoors and wine lovers

B.C.-wide Grade 12 test error could dash teen’s military dreams, mom worries

Callum, 18, is still waiting on transcripts to be secure his admission into the Royal Military College

Okanagan Old Town Farm Market prides itself on its fresh offerings

Will Hawkins has been in the produce business his whole life

Ousted at league playoffs, Okanagan FC reflect on season’s end

OKFC lost 2-1 in the knockout playoff game against the leagues’s top team

Eli’s death remains unanswered: RCMP are still investigating

Over a month after Eli’s murder, RCMP have no updates

Okanagan business celebrates 30 years of service

Weninger Construction and Design LTD owners reflect on the three decades in Kelowna

B.C. teacher suspended after potty-mouthed comment over student’s fake nails

Kamloops teacher told student it must be difficult to wipe with such long nails

Okanagan’s best contest, Key to the SOEC, returns

A chance to win two tickets to every ticketed event at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Most Read