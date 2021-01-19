Ladybug Landing Child Care Centre in Salmon Arm remains open as one person who was at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Ladybug Landing Child Care Centre in Salmon Arm remains open as one person who was at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm daycare owner upset by rumours related to positive COVID-19 test

Ladybug Landing’s Leigh-Anne Chapman impressed by response from Interior Health

The owner of a private Salmon Arm daycare that has experienced a positive COVID-19 test says the stigma and rumours circulating in the community presently seem worse than the virus itself.

Leigh-Anne Chapman, the owner of the Ladybug Landing Child Care Centre, said the contact tracing process Interior Health (IH) went through to determine who was at risk after a member of the daycare community tested positive was very thorough. She said she spoke with an IH employee on the phone for three and a half hours so the health authority could determine who was in close contact with the person who tested positive.

As Chapman was going through Interior Health’s process, she said rumours with incorrect information about the positive COVID-19 test at the daycare were circulating in the community. She said parents of some of the children who attend the daycare were questioned as to why they were still letting their kids attend school.

Read More: COVID-19 case reported at Salmon Arm West Elementary

Read More: COVID-19: North Okanagan-Shuswap school communities asked be vigilant

Interior Health sent a memo to families who use the daycare dated Jan. 17 which states someone tested positive for the virus and is now self-isolating. The memo said the health authority was contact tracing to determine if anyone at the daycare was in close contact with the infected person, and if more people would need to self isolate.

As with the recent notices sent to parents of students at Salmon Arm schools with positive COVID-19 cases, the one sent to the daycare families stressed it is up to the health authority to determine who needs to self isolate. The notice stated those not contacted by the health authority are not at risk of developing the virus and that children should keep going to school while contact tracing is underway.

Read More: Owners sought after dog ‘dumped’ near North Okanagan school

Read More: Shuswap golf course applies for bylaw amendment to develop up to 151 RV lots

Chapman said that following an in-person visit from an Interior Health employee, she was told the health authority had no suggestions for anything she could be doing differently to make the daycare more COVID-safe.

“I’m in awe of the process and I appreciate how thorough they were,” Chapman said of the health authority’s follow-up to the positive test.

Chapman stressed there is no one to blame for the positive test and thinks that the negativity she has seen is the product of fear and ignorance. She said the daycare is an essential service which the children and families in the community have a right to continue using.

As negativity swirled outside, Chapman said the families who send their kids to the daycare were uniformly supportive, ad that she has never appreciated the daycare community more than over the past few days.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Affordable’ apartments hot topic in Armstrong
Next story
Revelstoke councillor accused of sexually abusing Langley teen while school chaperone

Just Posted

The City of Enderby is looking into purchasing a new Zamboni to replace the ice resurfacer that is nearing the end of its expected life at the Enderby Memorial Arena in 2021. (Contributed)
City of Enderby to purchase new Zamboni

The ice resurfacer at the Enderby Memorial Arena is reaching the end of its useful life

The Regional District of North Okanagan is cautioning residents to watch for rock slides along the Okanagan Rail Trail during freeze-thaw season. (RDNO photo)
Residents urged to watch for rockfalls on Okanagan Rail Trail

RDNO reminds rail trail travellers to heed rockfall warning signs during freeze-thaw season

A proposed development would see two four-storey apartment buildings erected on Adair Street in Armstrong, next to the Nor-Val Arena. (Google Maps)
‘Affordable’ apartments hot topic in Armstrong

Public hearing to reconvene next Monday to hear out residents’ concerns about rezoning greenspace

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
61 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Interior Health

Twenty-nine people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

A cow moose wanders around the Silver Star Elementary School neighbourhood Tuesday, Jan. 19. (Contributed)
Moose chases two people near Vernon school

Conservation and dog control attending to the situation

Charlotte is one of the resident pigs at Star's Piggly Wiggly's Sanctuary near Kelowna. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna-area pig sanctuary needs a new home

Star’s Piggly Wiggly’s Sanctuary is looking for properties in Vernon, Coldstream, and Enderby

Ladybug Landing Child Care Centre in Salmon Arm remains open as one person who was at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm daycare owner upset by rumours related to positive COVID-19 test

Ladybug Landing’s Leigh-Anne Chapman impressed by response from Interior Health

The proposed Skaha Lake Road housing project will be modelled after the Burdock House on Winnipeg St., said BC Housing.
BC Housing panel peppered with questions about Skaha housing project

Virtual meeting involved questions about crime, level of supports, timelines

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Canadian malls, conference centres, hotels offer up space for COVID vaccination centres

Commercial real estate association REALPAC said that a similar initiative was seeing success in the U.K.

Flags line the National Mall towards the Capitol Building as events get underway for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States

About 25,000 National Guard members have been dispatched to Washington

A memorial for the fatal bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team at the intersection of Highways 35 and 335 near Tisdale, Tuesday, October 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
‘End of the road:’ Truck driver in Humboldt Broncos crash awaits deportation decision

Sidhu was sentenced almost two years ago to eight years after pleading guilty to dangerous driving

(Stock photo)
EDITORIAL: COVID-19 restrictions continue to affect us all

Canada has recorded more than 700,000 confirmed cases of pandemic

A couple living at the Summerland Waterfront Resort is trying to sell their unit because of strata changes which will require them to pay significantly higher strata fees or have their unit included in the resort’s rental pool (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Permanent residents of Summerland resort must move or face major fee increase

Permanent residents of Summerland Waterfront Resort told fees will more than double

Cumberland photographer Sara Kemper recently took the top spot in a Canadian Geographic photography contest. Photo by Sara Kemper
B.C. photographer takes top Canadian Geographic photo prize

Sara Kemper shows what home means to her in Comox Valley photo

Most Read