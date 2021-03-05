Police vehicles park on Lakeshore Road on Thursday, March 4 about 6 p.m. as fire crews respond to a fire below, above the tracks. A CP Rail train stopped below to accommodate the emergency crews. (Sean Gray photo)

Salmon Arm Fire Department quickly extinguishes fire above Foreshore Trail

Blaze started when man’s campfire catches fuel containers on fire

Fire, police and ambulance crews responded to a fire reported between Lakeshore Road and the Foreshore Trail Thursday evening.

The call came in about 6 p.m. March 4, with one fire truck driving partway down the trail adjoining the bird sanctuary in order to access the site, and another stopped at the gate to the trail along with a police vehicle.

Emergency crews also gathered above, on Lakeshore Road.

Staff Sgt. Scott West reported that a man had lit a campfire there. Some of his belongings, which included small petrochemical containers, caught fire. West said quick action by the Salmon Arm Fire Department extinguished the fire with no properties being threatened.

The man escaped without injury and remained on the scene to speak with fire and police crews. No criminal charges are being pursued.

A CP Rail train stops on Thursday, March 4 about 6 p.m. to enable fire crews and police to respond to a fire reported between the tracks and Lakeshore Road. (Sean Gray photo)

A fire truck and police car park at the entrance to the Foreshore Trail about 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 4 as fire crews respond to a report of a fire farther down the trail and just above the railway tracks, between Lakeshore Road and the tracks. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Most Read