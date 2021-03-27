Salmon Arm firefighters battle grass fire north of the city

So far, the fire has consumed an area the size of a soccer field

Salmon Arm firefighters are battling a grass fire on a rural private property off 40 Street Northeast.

About five fire trucks, with numerous crew from the Salmon Arm Fire Department are on scene. So far, the fire has burned an area about the size of a soccer field, where dry grass used to be.

As of 4:37 p.m. crews have knocked down nearly all the flames.

A reporter is on scene. Conditions are windy.

