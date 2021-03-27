A fire off 40 Street Northeast, Saturday March 27. (Jim Elliot, Salmon Arm Observer)

A fire off 40 Street Northeast, Saturday March 27. (Jim Elliot, Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm firefighters battle grass fire north of the city

So far, the fire has consumed an area the size of a soccer field

Salmon Arm firefighters are battling a grass fire on a rural private property off 40 Street Northeast.

About five fire trucks, with numerous crew from the Salmon Arm Fire Department are on scene. So far, the fire has burned an area about the size of a soccer field, where dry grass used to be.

As of 4:37 p.m. crews have knocked down nearly all the flames.

A reporter is on scene. Conditions are windy.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Major Highway 1 closures to begin near Golden
Next story
Spike in RV sales causing headache for Okanagan dealerships, buyers

Just Posted

Downtown Days returns to Vernon Saturday, April 3, 2021. (DVA photo)
WATCH: Window-shopping Easter egg hunt on in Vernon next week

The Downtown Vernon Association also announced the return of free Saturday parking April 3

Iris Optometrists and Opticians, located in Vernon's Village Green Shopping Centre, had 44 pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses stolen Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
$15K in designer sunglasses stolen from Vernon business

Forty-four pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses were stolen from a store in the Village Green Centre

The Women’s Institute Hall on Kalamalka Lake Road in Coldstream will be replaced with a new community hall and 84 new child care spaces will be constructed on the adjacent vacant lot. (Google)
Coldstream Women’s Institute continues to give

Historic group supports local charities and organizations

March of the Masks Arts Council of the North Okanagan and special guest artist Bob Kingsmill’s work on display, and most for sale, until April 5 at the Arts Centre, located at the entrance to Polson Park, next to the Okanagan Science Centre. Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Contributed photo)
Vernon displays March of the Masks

From the paper and cloth masks of the pandemic, to creative Mardi Gras masks

The District of Lake Country completed pumphouse upgrades on Okanagan Lake in March 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Lake Country residents back on Okanagan Lake water

The district completed pumphouse upgrades, allowing 2,800 properties to switch back to the water source

A man is in custody after multiple people were stabbed inside and outside of the Lynn Valley Library. (SR Media Canada)
VIDEO: Suspect in custody after 1 person dead, multiple stabbed in North Vancouver

Footage circulating social media shows a man with a knife swarmed by police on Lynn Valley Road

A fire off 40 Street Northeast, Saturday March 27. (Jim Elliot, Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm firefighters battle grass fire north of the city

So far, the fire has consumed an area the size of a soccer field

Phase four of the Kicking Horse Canyon project would twin the winding stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway just east of Golden. Photo by B.C. Ministry of Transportation
Major Highway 1 closures to begin near Golden

Road to close entirely between April 12 and May 14

Cavin Noonan, left, and Terry Fussey of Discovery House with their soup creation for a previous Soup is Good Food fundraiser. (File photo - Western News)
South Okanagan community raises $14,000 for addiction recovery program

Penticton’s Discovery House raised over $14,000 and dished out over 1,800 bowls of soup

Actor Cole Sprouse showed off his pricey Vancouver apartment to Vogue in its “27 Questions” series, the episode was released this month on YouTube. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Cole Sprouse living the ‘suite’ life for $15,000 a night in Vancouver

The ‘Riverdale’ star gave Vogue a tour of his pricey Fairmont Pacific Rim apartment

Alfred and Inge Maier of Sorrento were celebrating a special day at Hanoi 36 in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 20 when an anonymous stranger paid for their lunch. (Jim Elliot/ Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap couple thrilled by random kindness at local restaurant

Alfred and Inge Maier say the stranger who bought their lunch didn’t know they were celebrating.

A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in the Surrey school district on March 12, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Masks now required ‘at all times’ in this B.C. school district for grades 4-12

Superintendent says it’s a new order from Fraser Health, specific to the district

Simon Rypiak. (FILE)
Former Kelowna pimp released on full parole

Parole board previous denied Simon Rypiak’s request for full parole, referencing a risk to re-offend

The Friesen family has donated $150,000 to Okanagan College in Kelowna. (Submitted)
Okanagan family donates $150k to support local college students

“It’s a privilege to give back to the community that’s given so much to us,” said Dianne Friesen.

Most Read