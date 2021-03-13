Firefighters extinguished a fire in a derelict trailer west of Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 13. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Firefighters extinguished a fire in a derelict trailer west of Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 13. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm firefighters extinguish blaze in trailer

The empty trailer alongside the highway was unoccupied.

The Salmon Arm Fire department quickly extinguished a fire in a derelict trailer near the intersection of Pierres Point road and the Trans-Canada Highway on the morning of March 13.

Firefighters could be seen hosing down hot spots and removing burnt wreckage from the trailer after responding shortly after 9 a.m.

Fire Chief Brad Shirley said the trailer on Adams Lake Indian Band land was unoccupied. He said the band had been doing some cleanup burning on March 12 which might have flared up and spread to the trailer. Bystanders who called the fire department said they extinguished some burning grass using a fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived.

Read More: Dog dilemma prompts Salmon Arm resident to warn of dicey ice, quicksand-like mud

Read More: Young Salmon Arm Jenga record holder’s towers about to get much bigger


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fire evacuation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Conservation inspects more than 600 B.C. stores for invasive mussels
Next story
COVID-19 exposures confirmed at three Kelowna schools

Just Posted

Vernon residents can breathe a little easier now that a dust advisory has ended in the area March 13, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Road dust advisory lifted in Vernon

The air quality advisory was lifted Saturday, despite particulate matter being above provincial target

Residents at Armstrong's Heaton Place retirement community had their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations Friday, March 12, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
COVID vaccination party at Armstrong retirement community

Heaton Place residents are celebrating after getting their first round of shots Friday

Digital Media Arts Symposium participants wear virtual-reality goggles during the 2018 event at Surrey Art Gallery. (Pardeep Singh - Submitted photo file)
Tech centre to open at Lumby library next month

$25K donation inspires community partners to support cause

Bill Chastain of Port Angeles receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Shaina Gonzales of the North Olympc Healthcare Network during Saturday’s vaccination clinic at Port Angeles High School. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)
Interior Health reports 39 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

Fifteen people are currently hospitalized; 1,877 vaccine doses administered

Kelowna Courthouse. (Phil McLachlan-Capital News/FILE)
Vernon teacher accused of sex crimes to discover fate in April

Trial for Anoop Singh Klair concluded in Kelowna March 12, defense argued trial took too long

Paul and Marion Bauer’s boat, Luna Mare, had to be repaired after the hull endured a deep damage after colliding into a rock in the Strait of Georgia. Since November, the couple have been living on their boat achored at Discovery Harbour in Campbell River.
German couple sailing the world find unexpected refuge in B.C.

Multi-year journey included a global pandemic, a damaged boat and being turned away at ports

Meng Wanzhou, centre, chief financial officer of Huawei, walks back to B.C. Supreme Court after a lunch break, in Vancouver, on Thursday, March 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. judge says evidence in Meng case fit for trial, not extradition effort

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges both she and the company deny

Crews extinguished an early-morning grass fire Saturday (March 13), caused by an abandoned campfire. (Phil McLachlan/West K News/FILE)
Unattended campfires in Kelowna, West Kelowna cause two grass fires in 24 hours

Early-morning grass fire in West Kelowna comes after grass fire in Kelowna the day before

Penticton’s Burdock House supportive housing on Winnipeg St. is one of the B.C. Housing buildings the City of Penticton wants audited. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
South Okanagan shelter debate delays BC Housing audit

Council was provided with a plan for an audit the same day they rejected the permit extension request

JC Rathwell (left) pictured with Bonnie Schadeck and Jim Armitage of Sassy Shoes, one of the first Kelowna businesses to test iSupport Local, an app dedicated to shopping local. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Okanagan entrepreneur launches app dedicated to shopping, supporting local

iSupport Local app and website created to support Okanagan small businesses, entrepreneurs

Firefighters extinguished a fire in a derelict trailer west of Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 13. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm firefighters extinguish blaze in trailer

The empty trailer alongside the highway was unoccupied.

COVID-19 exposures have been confirmed at three Kelowna schools, March 12. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
COVID-19 exposures confirmed at three Kelowna schools

Individuals are self isolating at home, with support from health teams

This black lab got into trouble on March 6 by the boat launch in Marine Park in Salmon Arm after he pounced on a ball that had been stuck in the ice for a while. Thanks to three passersby, he was rescued. (Ron Banville photo)
Dog dilemma prompts Salmon Arm resident to warn of dicey ice, quicksand-like mud

Avid photographer sees dog plunge through ice, young girl get stuck in mud near wharf

Auldin Maxwell shows off one of the giant Jenga blocks which the makers of the game sent him to commemorate his work record stack earlier this year. (Submitted)
Young Salmon Arm Jenga record holder’s towers about to get much bigger

Auldin Maxwell was given 25 sets of giant wood blocks by the makers of the popular game

Most Read