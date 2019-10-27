A police pursuit that began in Chase ended with officers stopping the suspect in the driveway of a residence near Salmon Arm. (file photo)

Salmon Arm man injured in septic truck rollover in Anglemont

Driver of septic truck was airlifted to hospital

Two separate incidents earlier this month saw Chase RCMP respond to a septic truck losing control and the theft of a Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The accident involving the septic truck occurred on Thursday, Oct. 10, when the vehicle failed to negotiate a corner near the intersection of Squilax Anglemont Road and Little Shuswap Lake Road. The vehicle crossed the intersection before rolling over twice and then down an embankment.

Read more: Driver flees Chase RCMP, greeted by waiting officers in driveway near Salmon Arm

Read more: Chase RCMP seek man, woman wanted on separate charges

The lone occupant, a 53 year-old-man from Salmon Arm, was ejected from the vehicle. He was airlifted to Royal Inland Hospital with broken ribs, a ruptured spleen and shoulder injuries. The accident is still under investigation.

Two weeks later on Tuesday, Oct. 22, Chase RCMP were called to a suspicious vehicle on Leopold Road, near Scotch Creek. After police patrolled the area a red Dodge Ram pick-up was found at a residence in the Anglemont Estates neighbourhood. Upon examination police found the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Vernon.

Police located a male nearby and subsequently arrested him on an outstanding warrant.

Read more: Chase RCMP catch man accused of possessing stolen truck, harming other motorists

Read more: Chase RCMP find drugs, fake money and sawed-off shotgun at traffic stop

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ottawa ordered to pay $1.12M in legal fees for prison segregation class action
Next story
Trump says Islamic State leader dead after US raid in Syria

Just Posted

Scherger leaves North Okanagan Knights steaming

Summerland Steam goalie makes 40 saves in 3-1 win; Knights split weekend games at home

Vernon Vipers rally for seventh straight win

Vernon beats Alberni Valley 4-3 in shootout, handing the Bulldogs their first home-ice loss

Downtown Vernon bathroom fully functional again

Problem with flush valve led to closure of custom-made facility that opened earlier this month

Vernon divers carve pumpkins below the surface

Members of the Okanagan Diving Club submerged in the waters of Otter Bay on Saturday, Oct. 26

Vernon Shriners Variety Show to feature award-winning Canadian illusionists

Murray Hatfield Teresa will perform at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on Dec. 6

VIDEO: Fearsome theatrics at Armstrong’s Caravan Farm

Saturday night is the last chance to take the Walk of Terror at Caravan Farm Theatre

Salmon Arm man injured in septic truck rollover in Anglemont

Driver of septic truck was airlifted to hospital

Book tells tale of how B.C. office fax led to U.S. con man

Island man spent a few years tracking down victims listed on faxes

Ottawa ordered to pay $1.12M in legal fees for prison segregation class action

Administrative segregation is the isolation of inmates for safety reasons where it’s believed there is no reasonable alternative

B.C. Appeal Court says Canada must rethink extradition of Indigenous man

Glenn Sheck’s Aboriginal heritage not weighted enough in decision, judge rules

B.C.’s tuition waiver program for former youth in care continues to grow

More than 1,100 former youth in government care are now using the program since it launched in 2017

New B.C. petrochemical industry player in the making

West Coast Olefins wants to add value to natural gas liquids

Zombies to swarm Okanagan park for Thriller dance

Thrill the World Kelowna invites all for the dance at 3 p.m. Saturday at Stuart Park

Salmon Arm resident’s trail cam captures wolverine

Grant Hiebert using camera to support study of mule deer population

Most Read