Salmon Arm mayor suffers minor stroke while playing hockey

Alan Harrison issues reassuring statement on his condition from hospital bed

Friends, family and colleagues of Mayor Alan Harrison experienced quite a scare Monday.

While playing Oldtimers Hockey Monday morning, March 9, Harrison suffered a minor stroke.

Responding to public concern, Harrison issued a statement from his hospital bed to deputy mayor Debbie Cannon to pass along to the media.

“Thanks to immediate care provided by Shaw Centre staff, my teammates, followed by professional and quick response by our hospital, I am on the road to recovery.  

“While tests are continuing, doctors do not expect any long-term effect.”

Cannon, whose time as deputy mayor goes to the end of March, said council received the news just before Monday’s council meeting, putting a different light on the meeting.

“We were all shook by it… I can honestly say we all had turning stomachs and goose bumps.”

It didn’t take long for the news to rumble through the community, she added.

Council members have been waiting on the edge of their seats as they’ve received updates, Cannon said, with this latest news being really promising.

Read more: Salmon Arm’s population count closing in on 20,000

Read more: Your Shuswap with Alan Harrison


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More child care needed in Greater Vernon Area
Next story
Vernon pool at capacity: director

Just Posted

Vernon woman’s home ransacked by intruders

37-year-old was present during Monday afternoon home invasion but was not injured

Vernon pool at capacity: director

Recreation Services likens pool to ‘full glass of water’ ready to spill over

More child care needed in Greater Vernon Area

Report to council illustrates immediate need for more daycare, before and after school care

Vernon Vipers forward named Player of the Week

Dawson Holt had nine points in three games vs Wenatchee as Vipers get ready for Round 2 vs Penticton

Parking meter vandals hit 39 machines in Vernon

No suspects in latest string of meter thefts, police say

VIDEO: Liberal bill outlaws conversion therapy for kids, non-consenting adults

Bill C-8 proposes five new Criminal Code offences

Surrey man accused of West Kelowna murder ‘shocked’ when told he was being investigated

Nurses who attended to Danjou described him as compliant and emotionless during his time in hospital

Robbery suspects drag woman from vehicle, RCMP seek leads

Penticton RCMP are searching for two men responsible for dragging a woman from their vehicle

Shuswap municipality receives funding for new daycare

Sicamous to use provincial grant to purchase and renovate daycare space

One B.C. man’s descent into addiction, and the long road to recovery

This is part 1 of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

Salmon Arm mayor suffers minor stroke while playing hockey

Alan Harrison issues reassuring statement on his condition from hospital bed

Officials weigh COVID-19 infection control against risk of isolation at nursing homes

Vancouver-area senior the first to die of COVID-19 in Canada

New storm would dump snow on B.C. mountain passes; centre warns of flood risk

Flooding in May 2018 forced the evacuation of nearly 2,000 homes around Grand Forks

Kelowna Fan Experience festival cancelled over coronavirus concern

The new date is set from July 10 to 12 at the Kelowna Community Theatre

Most Read