Salmon Arm pedestrian dies after being hit by truck along Highway 1

Police are seeking further witnesses after an elderly woman who was struck by a vehicle in Salmon Arm succumbed to her injuries. (File Photo)

Salmon Arm police are looking for additional witnesses after a pedestrian struck by a vehicle succumbed to her injuries.

According to a statement from the RCMP, they are working with the BC Coroners Service to investigate the death of a woman in her 80s who was struck by a pickup truck at around 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15. The collision took place at the intersection of 3 Street SW and the Trans-Canada Highway. Police said the woman was struck by a Ford F150 as the vehicle was turning onto the highway.

The woman was transported to hospital for treatment but police were notified about her death on Jan. 19. The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene of the collision and fully cooperated with investigators according to police.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said certain factors have been ruled out, but police are seeking more witnesses as their investigation continues and are particularly interested in any dash camera footage which may have recorded the scene. Anyone with information on the collision who has not already spoken with police is asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.



