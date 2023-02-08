Man who allegedly abandoned a Jeep and an E-bike stolen from Kelowna, then hopped on a train, was arrested in Salmon Arm on Feb. 6, 2023. (File photo)

Man who allegedly abandoned a Jeep and an E-bike stolen from Kelowna, then hopped on a train, was arrested in Salmon Arm on Feb. 6, 2023. (File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man who allegedly left stolen vehicle before hopping on a train

Suspect released as police investigate charges including hitching a ride on a train

A man matching the description of a person hopping on a passing train near Salmon Arm was arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle and a stolen E-bike.

A charge under the Railway Safety Act is also being investigated.

On Monday, Feb. 6 about 12:45 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP received a report that a red Jeep was abandoned at the end of 70th Avenue NE, and a person in the area captured video of the driver leaving the Jeep.

When police arrived, they determined the vehicle had been stolen in Kelowna that morning. In the Jeep was a stolen E-bike.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said a description of the suspect matched a subsequent complaint of a man with the same description hopping on a passing train.

“CP was advised and alerted police who then began to look for the male near the tracks at local points where the train stopped or slowed to a near stop in Salmon Arm. The male, with a distinctive description, was subsequently located and arrested near a local business in the west end of town,” said West.

The man was held in custody and later released while police continue to investigate charges of theft of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000 and one charge under the Railway Safety Act for hitching a ride on the train.

