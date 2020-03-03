(File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP investigate break in followed by overdose

Prescription drugs stolen in incident at downtown business

Police believe stolen prescription drugs may have been responsible for a medical emergency in which a man suffered an overdose

On Feb. 28, 2020, RCMP officers responded to a break and enter at a downtown Salmon Arm business. RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West reports their investigation revealed the suspect didn’t get the drugs he was targeting.

“The thief did not get what he was looking for but instead stole other drugs which could be physically dangerous to him,” said West.

Shortly after responding to the break and enter, RCMP officers received a request for assistance from a BC Ambulance crew who were assisting a man suffering from an overdose. Responding officers located what they believed to be bottles taken from the business, as well as other items connected to the crime.

The man was transported to hospital for treatment. The RCMP continue to investigate the break in and the man’s connection to it.


