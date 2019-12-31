Salmon Arm RCMP recover stolen truck, semi-automatic handgun during arrest

Police say suspect attempted to flee, discarding items in the process

A man who attempted to flee from police was arrested in Salmon Arm Christmas Eve after allegedly stealing a truck and a semi-automatic handgun.

Staff Sgt. Scott West of Salmon Arm RCMP states that about 4 p.m. Dec. 24, police received a report of a man in a Ford F350 pickup truck which had become stuck on a resident’s property.

“When police arrived the suspect male tried to power out of the deep snow and the vehicle became immobilized,” states a news release. “He then tried to flee the area and threw items in the snow.”

Police arrested the man after determining the truck had been stolen from a worksite in Alberta.

A police dog from Vernon was called in to help locate the items the suspect threw, West reports. The dog was successful, locating a semi-automatic handgun that investigators later determined was stolen in 2016 from Evansburg, Alta.

The suspect has an extensive criminal record and was held in custody, states the news release.

The man now faces charges of possession of a stolen truck and a stolen gun. West reports additional charges are related to four previous convictions for drug offences which included prohibitions from driving and possession of guns.


