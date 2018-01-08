Salmon Arm RCMP search for armed robbery suspect

Salmon Arm RCMP are investigating a robbery which took place on Ross Street on Saturday, Jan. 6. - Image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Salmon Arm RCMP are still looking for the suspect of an armed robbery on Saturday afternoon in the downtown core.

On Jan.6, 2018 at approximately 1:30 p.m. the Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a 9-1-1 call from a commercial business on Ross Street.

A lone male wearing dark clothing and a dark scarf over his face entered a financial institution, identified by citizen reports as Venue Financial Centre.

The suspect was brandishing a handgun and demanded cash from the female employee who was on site.

Staff Sgt. Scott West reports the robber made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and change, fleeing on foot in the direction of Hudson Street in the downtown core.

RCMP investigators continue to investigate the file as they attempt to identify the male suspect. The robber has been described as being a Caucasian male, with dark hair and was last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie and black pants. He appeared to be 25 to 30 years old.