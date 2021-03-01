Salmon Arm RCMP seize handgun, cocaine in vehicle search

Salmon Arm RCMP officers seized a handgun and a quantity of cocaine during a search of a vehicle on Thursday, Feb. 11. (File photo)

A handgun and cocaine were seized by RCMP after pulling over a vehicle in Salmon Arm.

According to police, two Salmon Arm officers pulled over a vehicle on Thursday, Feb. 11. When this happened, another vehicle began circling the area. It too was pulled over shortly before midnight.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the second vehicle was searched for drugs and officers found and seized a quantity of cocaine and a loaded .38-calibre handgun.

“The driver and passenger were from Surrey and were released from custody as the police investigation continues,” said West.

Read more: Study to focus on housing needs, challenges in North Shuswap, other electoral areas

Read more: Cash box stolen from Lumby poutinerie

@SalmonArm

lachlan@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm