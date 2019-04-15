‘Salmon Arm remains a special place’

MP Mel Arnold responds to hometown shooting

Tragedy has hit home for a prominent politician in Ottawa.

Member of Parliament for North Okanagan-Shuswap Mel Arnold has sincere condolences to all those affected by Sunday’s church shooting in Salmon Arm.

Two men were shot at the Church of Christ, one is expected to recover, but Gordon Parmenter, 78, was killed.

See: Salmon Arm dad killed, man in custody following church shooting

“Today, our hearts are heavy as we mourn the tragic loss of Gordon Parmenter whose life was taken in his place of worship. On behalf of myself and my family, I express our sincerest condolences to the Parmenter family, the spiritual community at the Church of Christ and everyone who loved Gordon,” said Arnold.

“I commend and thank the brave individuals who intervened under great duress to stop more violence from unfolding. I also thank the ambulance and medical personnel who tried to save Gordon and Salmon Arm R.C.M.P. personnel who secured the scene and took the alleged assailant into custody,” Arnold continued in a statement Monday.

See: Man charged with first-degree murder in Salmon Arm church shooting

“Despite the tragic events of yesterday, Salmon Arm remains a special place because of the people who call it home. As friends and neighbours, let us extend our support to those who may need it. As we mourn the loss of Gordon Parmenter, let us also celebrate his life and all the good that he shared with those around him.”

Most Read