Salmon Arm residents start #makeitrainshuswap movement amid wildfires

Public asked to join in on ‘make it rain Shuswap’

A musical front has rolled into Salmon Arm calling for rain in light of the devastating wildfires in the Shuswap.

Through an Aug. 20 reel posted on Facebook, the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market’s Serena Caner asks the public to join in with rallying “collective positive energy” through song to bring needed rain. In a separate video, Caner and company kick things off with a plea for precipitation shared through a take on Bedouin Soundclash’s “When the Night Feels My Song.”

Caner asked that people post their own songs on Facebook and Instagram with the hashtag “makeitrainshuswap.” Rain songs, she said, can be anything from a drumming or religious number to a dance.

Not long after the first video, several were submitted to further amplify the call for rain.

While the area saw some rain, accompanied by lightning, on Monday evening (Aug. 21), Caner was hoping for a downpour to help battle the local wildfires that have forced evacuation orders in the region.

B.C. Wildfires 2023

