Salmon Arm sees growth in housing construction

Salmon Arm residents who have noticed a large number of housing starts this year are not mistaken.

City building department figures for July show 79 building permits have been issued so far this year for the construction of single-family residences. The value of this construction amounts to $25,346,999. This is up from 73 permits, valued at $22,216,895, issued the same time last year

Pleased by these figures, Coun. Chad Eliason said the city is on track to see another record year for the development of new housing. He expressed his gratitude to city staff for doing the best they can to help ease the housing shortage in Salmon Arm.

“It’s good to see Salmon Arm growing and these… single-family dwellings and additions and renovations are really the ones that have the greatest economic impact in our community,” said Eliason.

Related: Council thrilled about building stats

The city has also seen growth in the development of multi-unit housing (apartments, row, strata and duplex). As of July, permits were issued for the construction of eight buildings consisting of 27 units, with a total value of $4.7 million.

“That’s quite something,” commented Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond. “So the market is also responding… I’m very delighted to see this particular stat.”

Related: Salmon Arm building stats reach record high

Sixty-seven permits had been issued as of July for additions to single-family homes, down slightly from the 78 issued by the same time last year.

The value of building permits issued by the end of July amounts to $37,540,412 – the most the city has seen for the time of year since 2008, slightly exceeding what was issued for the entirety of 2015.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter