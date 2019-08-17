Doreen McColman was shocked to see several credit cards had been stolen from her purse while she was out shopping on Thursday, August 15. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm senior robbed of credit cards in Walmart parking lot

Thieves took five cards in total

Earlier this week a senior resident of Salmon Arm was shocked to see several credit cards had been stolen from her purse while she was out shopping.

Doreen McColman had finished shopping at a local Walmart on Thursday August 15 just before 4 p.m. and was placing groceries into her car. She heard a man call out to her from behind her vehicle to ask if she had dropped some change. McColman went over to see what he was talking about and told him the money wasn’t hers. She then returned back to her cart where she had left her purse, finished packing her groceries and headed off to her next errand. The next time she reached into her purse that day she noticed five credit cards were missing.

The realization came too late though as the cards had already racked up some charges, one $300 purchase and another for $600. The cards were used a third time at Copper Island Diving Ltd in downtown Salmon Arm but the cards were declined.

She believes the man who asked her about the money on the ground may have distracted her while an accomplice looked through her purse. She describes him as stout with an olive complexion, short hair and about 5’ 8”.

“It’s kind of upsetting, I’m 82-years-old and I just didn’t think of somebody doing that,” McColman said. “I know from now on I will take my purse and put it in first.”

“I just want other people to know that it can happen so easy. Don’t get distracted, don’t let someone take you away from your purse. I hate to live that way.”

McColman has since filed a report with police and she says they will be looking into the matter further.

