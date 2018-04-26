Salmon Arm, Sicamous RCMP stop Alberta man in stolen vehicle

Vehicle was taken from Enderby, police were alerted

One man was arrested Wednesday evening after police from Salmon Arm and Sicamous were able to stop a vehicle stolen from Enderby.

On April 25 , at approximately 5:30 p.m., the Salmon Arm RCMP were alerted to a stolen vehicle that was traveling on the Trans-Canada Highway from Sicamous.

The vehicle had been stolen in the Enderby area.

In a coordinated effort involving both the Salmon Arm and Sicamous RCMP Detachments, a number of officers were able to pull over the vehicle in the Canoe area without incident.

The male driver, a 35-year-old from Grande Prairie, Alta., was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

He was taken into custody and transported to RCMP cells, awaiting a court appearance.