Salmon Arm, Sicamous RCMP stop Alberta man in stolen vehicle

Vehicle was taken from Enderby, police were alerted

One man was arrested Wednesday evening after police from Salmon Arm and Sicamous were able to stop a vehicle stolen from Enderby.

On April 25 , at approximately 5:30 p.m., the Salmon Arm RCMP were alerted to a stolen vehicle that was traveling on the Trans-Canada Highway from Sicamous.

The vehicle had been stolen in the Enderby area.

In a coordinated effort involving both the Salmon Arm and Sicamous RCMP Detachments, a number of officers were able to pull over the vehicle in the Canoe area without incident.

The male driver, a 35-year-old from Grande Prairie, Alta., was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

He was taken into custody and transported to RCMP cells, awaiting a court appearance.

Previous story
B.C. pharmacist pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge
Next story
Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault case

Just Posted

Salmon Arm, Sicamous RCMP stop Alberta man in stolen vehicle

Vehicle was taken from Enderby, police were alerted

B.C. hires 20 more conservation officers

The province announces 12 new locations for conservation officer services this year

Vernon school bus route cuts postponed

Trustees altered plan to postpone the suggested eliminations for the 2018/19 school year

Armstrong residents face tax hike

City finalizes 2.95 per cent increase; have to pay for policing costs as well

Former mayor, MLA Hanson dies at 88

Lyall Hanson was mayor of Vernon in 1981 and moved to provincial politics from 1986-96

VIDEO: B.C. ‘escapologist’ stuns judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Matt Johnson says televised water stunt was closest he’s come to death

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

3 year-old golden lab from Calgary missing after car accident east of Revelstoke

The car that Abbie — a three year old Golden lab was driving in — flipped over and ended up in a ditch early this morning

Inmates, machines adding muscle to Oliver flood fight

Inmates are packing 250 sandbags a day, but RDOS says newly acquired machine will push 6,000 an hour

Cartoonist captures public mood following Toronto, Humboldt tragedies

Cartoonist said he was trying to find a bit of positivity with an image that has garnered attention

Whitecaps host against Real Salt Lake looking to snap 3-game losing streak

Ending their losing streak is all the Whitecaps care about when they host Salt Lake in Vancouver

Province issues flood warning for B.C. Interior

Melting snowpacks could cause higher streamflows in regional rivers and tributaries.

Montreal Habs goalie Carey Price stops by B.C. hometown for rodeo

Famous goaltender tries to blend in with the crowd at first BCRA-santioned event of the season

Column: Shuswap gold rush history fever

By Jim Cooperman, Observer contributor With news that the next exhibit in… Continue reading

Most Read