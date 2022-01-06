Eliza Amber Schwartz was the first baby born at Shuswap Lake General Hospital in 2022. She arrived on Jan. 5 at 6:01 a.m. to mom Renae Clarke and dad Jason Schwartz. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm’s first baby of 2022 born to Lee Creek couple

Eliza Amber Schwartz arrived on Jan. 5 at 6:01 a.m.

Salmon Arm’s first baby of 2022 was born to a North Shuswap couple.

Eliza Amber Schwartz arrived to mom Renae Clarke and dad Jason Schwartz at 6:01 a.m. on Jan. 5 at Shuswap Lake General Hospital.

The seven-pound 10-ounce baby girl came a day earlier than her expected due date. Clarke, 23, said she had an idea her child might be the first in Salmon Arm and was hoping that would be the case.

“But going into labour on the fourth, I didn’t think she’d be the first,” said Clarke.

Clarke was extremely nervous going to the hospital as Eliza is her first child. However, she said the birth was really fast and went well. She arrived at the hospital around midnight, so the whole process took about six hours.

The name Eliza is a tribute to Schwartz’s grandmother, Elizabeth. The couple liked the idea of shortening the name to make it a little more modern.

Eliza’s middle name, Amber, is also Clarke’s middle name and Clarke’s little sister’s middle name.

Clarke and her 25-year-old fiancé Schwartz live in Lee Creek and Schwartz’s parents are currently staying with them to help out. Clarke’s family is in Manitoba and hasn’t been able to visit yet.

