Twelve-year-old Halle Krawczyk of Salmon Arm and her family are in Pittsburgh awaiting surgeries this month to remove tumours from a rare form of cancer.

Salmon Arm’s Krawczyk family in Pittsburgh awaiting surgeries for Halle

Three operations for 12-year-old from the Shuswap scheduled in January with renowned doctor and team

The wait for a life-saving surgery grows shorter.

Salmon Arm’s Krawczyk family is currently quarantining in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where 12-year-old Halle will be undergoing surgery.

Halle, daughter of Carolyn and Matt Krawczyk, and sister to 15-year-old Hunter, suffers from a rare cancer – one in 20 million – called ‘poorly differentiated chordoma.’

Although the cancer is incurable, it can be held static by surgery to remove tumours on two upper vertebrae and the clivus behind the nose. Proton beam radiation following the three needed operations could prolong her life indefinitely.

With financial help from supporters in the Shuswap and beyond, the family is in the U.S. There, Halle can undergo surgery by a world-renowned doctor and his team in Pittsburgh who are best qualified to perform the rare pediatric operation.

Carolyn provided an email update from Pittsburgh.

She said Halle’s first surgery is Jan. 20, her second on Jan. 22 and the third, Jan 26.

Halle became sick with a mild cough, congestion and a sore throat, but she has nearly recovered.

Carolyn said the weather has been mild and they’re enjoying being able to still see green grass.

“We have been playing games, trying to exercise, catching up on TV, and are enjoying our time together as a family. Lots of laughs,” she said.

“Halle’s feeling good overall which is great.”

